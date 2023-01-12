WATCH: Jean-Pierre Declares Biden ‘Does Not Support Banning Gas Stoves’ As Fox News and Bloomberg Press Issue at Briefing

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was forced to declare that President Joe Biden “does not support banning gas stoves” when Bloomberg and Fox News reporters pressed the issue.

A panic about the banning of gas stoves by the federal government has swept over conservative political media, fueled by misinformation and moves by states to regulate gas appliances, as well as a general sense of anxiety about the move away from fossil fuels.

At Wednesday’s White House briefing, Jean-Pierre was asked about the issue by Bloomberg News White House correspondent Justin Sink and Fox News and Fox Business correspondent Hillary Vaughn, and corrected the record:

JUSTIN SINK: Can I ask about this gas stove thing that kind of bubbled up yesterday? Does the White House think gas stoves are safe?

And I know that the Consumer Product Safety Commission said today that they’re not looking to ban gas stoves, but I’m wondering: Was there communication between the White House and CPSC?

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: So, as far as the safety piece of it, it’s not something for us to answer from here. I would refer you to the Consumer Productiv- — Product Safety Commission.

As the chair said today, and I quote, “Research indicates that emissions from gas stoves can be hazardous and the CPSC is looking for ways to reduce related indoor air quality hazards…But to be clear, I am not looking to ban gas stoves and the CPSC has no proceeding to do so.”

Look, as far as our conversation with — to your question, we are in regular touch with them. But, of course, they are independent — they were independently correcting the record on this for several days now. And so, as far as I’m aware, we’re not in touch with them on this particular issue. Again, I would — I would refer you to their comment.

…

HILLARY VAUGHN: Thank you. A follow-up on the gas stoves and just a quick one on the President’s op-ed today on social media. On the gas stoves question, Senate Democrats are calling for more regulations on gas stoves because they contribute to indoor air pollution. Is the President worried about the climate impact of a gas stove?

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: So, look, again, I — when it comes to the question about safety or — or the effect of a gas stove, that is not something that — that we can speak to here at the White House, so I would refer you to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

And, you know, the President does not support banning gas stoves. And the Consumer Product Safety Commission, which is independent, is not banning gas stoves. So, I just want to be very clear on that.

And so, again, that’s not — that’s not something that we can make from here, about the safety of a gas stove. That’s not something that the White House can — can provide.