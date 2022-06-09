Bad News, All: Kevin McCarthy Says ‘Everybody in the Country’ Bears Responsibility for the Capitol Riot

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said everyone in the United States is responsible for the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Well, that’s a bummer.

On that day, supporters of Donald Trump rioted at the Capitol in an attempt to stop certification of the 2020 election, which Trump baselessly claimed was rigged against him. They succeeded in delaying certification for several hours.

Trump held a rally in Washington, D.C. earlier in the day and urged attendees to march to the Capitol to “show strength.” A week later, McCarthy said on the House floor that Trump “bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters.”

McCarthy later walked back that claim in an effort to regain Trump’s favor.

However, it wasn’t until Thursday when McCarthy revealed the true culprits in the Capitol riot: us!

Appearing at a press conference on Thursday just hours before a primetime hearing of the House Jan. 6 committee, McCarthy was asked whether the former president is responsible.

“You’ve said both publicly and privately after Jan. 6 that you thought Trump bore some responsibility for the attack,” the reporter began. “Do you still feel like he was in any way responsible for Jan. 6?”

When asked about his previous statement that Trump bears responsibility for Jan. 6, @GOPLeader now says, “I think everyone in the country was responsible.” pic.twitter.com/bIB1nsmPA1 — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) June 9, 2022

“I’ve answered that many times,” McCarthy responded. “I thought everybody in the country beared [sic] some responsibility, based upon what has been going on – the riots on the streets, the others.”

That’s right. We – all of us – bear responsibility for Jan. 6. Yes, the minority leader is talking to you, Bill. You too, Amanda. Alex? Oh, you better believe you had a hand in that riot. Also, let me tell you, Sarah, you might be more responsible than anyone. For shame. And Kipp! Oh, I see you, Kipp, trying to hide behind your monitor. Don’t act like you didn’t have a hand in this mess, friendo. Own it, buddy.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to go sit quietly and think about what I’ve done.

