The Justice Department accused former Trump adviser Peter Navarro of making “numerous false statements” surrounding the conditions of his arrest in a new court filing Thursday.

The DOJ debunked Navarro’s false claims in a filing to try and prevent Navarro’s request for a continuance. The filing notes that Navarro called the FBI agents “Nazis” while they took him into custody for contempt of Congress as he has skipped out on his subpoena to testify before the Jan. 6 Select Committee.

“Since his arrest, Navarro has been on a media tear, accusing the FBI of denying him a chance to call a lawyer and depriving him of food and water. But the Justice Department says all of those claims are false,” reported Politico on Thursday.

Politico noted that the DOJ filing “seems to mock Navarro’s priorities. It says FBI agents offered to contact an attorney for Navarro, but he wanted to use his phone to let a media outlet know he was likely to miss a scheduled TV interview.”

When the arresting agent asked Navarro, Do you have an attorney you’d like to call? What is the name of your attorney?”

“I’m supposed to be on live television tonight. I’d like to call the producer and tell him I’m not going to be there. Can I have my phone?” Navarro responded.

“NAVARRO made statements to the effect that the arresting agents were ‘kind Nazis’ and ‘how could you live with yourselves?’” the report added.

Read the full DOJ filing here

