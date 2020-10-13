Biden Campaign Touts Endorsements From 19 Newspapers in a Week — Including in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) have gained endorsements from 19 newspapers in one week — including several from crucial swing states.

The endorsements earned come from 14 states, including Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania, and highlight Biden’s experience, empathy, humility, and leadership.

“Over a long career and the gantlet of a presidential campaign, Biden outmatches his opponent at every turn,” wrote the Tampa Bay Times in an article titled A Clear Choice For President. “He’s a decent man and a leader who can help heal the country and put it back on course to meet the pressing challenges of our times. America needs a new president.”

Biden also received endorsements from newspapers in Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin.

“Biden’s accomplishments speak for themselves: A U.S. senator by 29. An early voice for campaign finance reform and taking action on climate change. A champion for the assault weapons ban. Author of the Violence Against Women Act. Chairman of Judiciary and Foreign Relations committees,” wrote the Houston Chronicle. “Vote for Joe Biden for president of the United States to restore our soul, our standing and our good sense.”

Several endorsements also cite racial inequality in the United States, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and the unstable economy — labeling Biden as the right leader to handle the crisis.

“Our country, buffeted by the COVID crisis, economic unsteadiness and ongoing political rancor, is in dire need of leadership. Steady, capable leadership that provides a sound moral compass and brings Americans together to meet our many national challenges,” wrote the Omaha World-Herald. “In this year’s election, Joe Biden, the former vice president and U.S. senator, provides the sounder choice for moving the country forward — together.”

