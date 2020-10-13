Rudy Giuliani Falsely Claims ‘People Don’t Die’ of Coronavirus ‘Anymore’

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney and former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani claimed people are no longer dying from the coronavirus.

At an Italians for Trump event in Philadelphia, Monday, Giuliani claimed, “People don’t die of this disease anymore.”

“Young people don’t die at all,” he insisted. “Middle age people die very little, and even elderly people have only one percent chance of dying.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 214,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus out of over 7,700,000 confirmed cases.

Pennsylvania’s 65 deaths per 100,000 people is also one of the higher figures in the country.

On Saturday, former CDC director Dr. Tom Frieden claimed that a further 20,000 deaths by the end of October would be “inevitable.”

Giuliani’s comments drew heavy criticism on social media.

Rudy Giuliani on COVID-19: “People don’t die of this disease anymore.” The current seven day average in the U.S. is almost 700 deaths a day. https://t.co/Bvi5SMFbu8 — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) October 13, 2020

Rudy Giuliani, campaigning for Trump on Oct. 12: “People don’t die from this disease [COVID-19] anymore.” A lethally dangerous lie. — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) October 13, 2020

Speaking of Covid-19, Rudy Giuliani told a crowd of Trump supporters yesterday that “People don’t die of this disease anymore.” Why would Giuliani tell a dangerous lie like that? — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) October 13, 2020

Rudy Giuliani in Philly yesterday: “People don’t die of this disease anymore.” Fact check: 215,000+ people are dead. More are dying every single day. pic.twitter.com/elpimiZIPi — The Recount (@therecount) October 13, 2020

