comScore

WATCH LIVE: Day Two of Judge Amy Coney Barrett Hearings

Rudy Giuliani Falsely Claims ‘People Don’t Die’ of Coronavirus ‘Anymore’

By Charlie NashOct 13th, 2020, 10:20 am

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney and former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani claimed people are no longer dying from the coronavirus.

At an Italians for Trump event in Philadelphia, Monday, Giuliani claimed, “People don’t die of this disease anymore.”

“Young people don’t die at all,” he insisted. “Middle age people die very little, and even elderly people have only one percent chance of dying.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 214,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus out of over 7,700,000 confirmed cases.

Pennsylvania’s 65 deaths per 100,000 people is also one of the higher figures in the country.

On Saturday, former CDC director Dr. Tom Frieden claimed that a further 20,000 deaths by the end of October would be “inevitable.”

Giuliani’s comments drew heavy criticism on social media.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: