John Bolton, Trump’s former national security adviser, joined CNN’s Kaitlin Collins on Thursday night to discuss the recent GOP presidential debate and GOP frontrunner Donald Trump surrendering to authorities in Georgia.

Collins asked Bolton to weigh in the moment during the GOP debate in Milwaukee in which all but two candidates said they would still support Trump even if convicted.

“Well, I think there were six wrong answers and two right answers, you cannot believe in a law and order philosophy and say it applies to everybody except Donald Trump,” Bolton said.

You cannot believe in a law and order philosophy and say it applies to everybody except Donald Trump. In any sane society, anyone who is a convicted felon should step aside. The rules of @GOP should provide that if their nominee is convicted of a crime their candidacy should end. pic.twitter.com/73kndAPvgg — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) August 25, 2023

“Obviously, if he is convicted before the election, he’ll appeal. He’ll have that right. But in any sane society, somebody who’s a convicted felon should step aside,” Bolton continued, adding:

I mean, the rules of the Republican Party should provide that if their presidential nominee is convicted, he’ll be removed from that candidacy and and the party should pick somebody else. That’s the argument, I think the the current candidates are going to have to make against Trump when they get to Iowa and New Hampshire because of the the documents case is the only case that’s now even has a tentative trial date in May of next year after most of the Republican caucuses and primaries. So they’re going to have to tell voters, be very careful about voting for Donald Trump, because by the time we get to our convention in August, he may be a convicted felon.

Watch the full clip above via CNN.

