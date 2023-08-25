Here’s How America’s Biggest Newspapers Covered Trump’s Mug Shot

Donald Trump had his mug shot taken in the Fulton County Jail on Thursday evening after surrendering to Georgia law enforcement, invoking a whirlwind of media coverage of the historic event from the top newspapers in the nation.

Republicans, including Trump himself, and Democrats have used the image of the former president to fundraise and garner social media engagement. Meanwhile, the top newspapers and tabloids in the country lit up their front pages with Trump’s stern scowl.

District Attorney Fani Willis charged Trump along with 18 other codefendants on multiple charges related to their attempts to overturn the 2020 election result in the state. He also faces three other criminal indictments over election interference, his handling of classified documents, and hush money paid to Stormy Daniels.

The New York Daily News, which leans towards a more liberal audience, ran with the headline, “ENEMY OF DEMOCRACY: Donald Trump booked in Georgia on 2020 election interference conspiracy charges” accompanied by the Republican frontrunner’s mug shot.

The New York Post, known for its eye-catching front pages, decided to simply run with Trump’s picture and the small print caption, “Trump becomes first US president in history to receive mug shot: ‘Not a comfortable feeling.’”

The Washington Post, New York Times, and Wall Street Journal also included Trump’s image on their Friday morning frontpages, but went with more traditional news headlines that focused on Trump’s surrender in Georgia.

