MUG-SHOT: Trump Capitalizes on Jail Photo With T-Shirts, Mugs, and Bumper Stickers

It didn’t take long for former President Donald Trump to capitalize on his mugshot after being arrested and processed at Georgia’s Fulton County Jail on Thursday.

Hours after the arrest, Trump’s 2024 campaign released a line of merchandise plastered with his mugshot and the slogan, “NEVER SURRENDER!”

As of reporting, the Trump campaign is currently selling t-shirts (both short and long sleeve), mugs, beer koozies, and bumper stickers emblazoned with the mugshot, alongside more typical merchandise such as red “Make America Great Again” hats.

Others were also quick to put their own mugshot merchandise up for sale, including Donald Trump Jr., Breitbart News, and Turning Point USA’s Benny Johnson.

We are now at the mugshot tee shirt phase of this American drama. What a time to be alive. pic.twitter.com/NcTnJru4k2 — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) August 25, 2023

Trump’s mugshot was released by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday evening after Trump surrendered himself to be booked on 13 charges, including violation of the Georgia RICO Act, over his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The former president didn’t spend long inside Fulton County Jail, however, and he was soon released on bail.

Following his release, Trump told reporters, “What has taken place here is a travesty of justice. We did nothing wrong, I did nothing wrong, and everybody knows it.”

He added, “I’ve never had such support, and that goes with the other ones too. What they’re doing is election interference. They’re trying to interfere with an election. There’s never been anything like it in our country before.”

