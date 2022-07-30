BREAKING: Biden Tests Positive For Covid-19 A Second Time, Will Isolate

President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 again, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the physician to the president, announced on Saturday.

In a statement released from the White House, O’Connor said the president had increased his testing following a positive result in the case of a “rebound” positive test result. Biden tested negative on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday before getting another positive result on Saturday.

The doctor noted these “rebound” positive cases are “observed in a small percentage of patients treated with Paxlovid.” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre previously announced the president had begun taking Paxlovoid after his first infection. During the first infection, the president continued carrying out his duties while isolated and socially distanced from White House staff.

Biden is not experiencing symptoms, according to his physician, and feels “quite well.” He will not receive treatment, but will be closely observed and will isolate in the coming days.

“The President has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and continues to feel quite well,” the statement reads. “This being the case, there is no reason to reinitiate treatment at this time, but we will obviously continue close observation. However, given his positive antigen test, he will reinitiate strict isolation procedures.”

An update from Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Physician to the President. pic.twitter.com/40oqYOYTQN — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 30, 2022

The president tested positive for Covid earlier this month, but only experienced mild symptoms. The 79-year-old is fully vaccinated and twice boosted, according to White House officials.

On Wednesday, Biden announced he was “feeling great” and was back to working in-person with others at the White House.

“I got through it with no fear,” Biden said in the Rose Garden. “A very mild discomfort because of these essentials, lifesaving tools. And guess what, I want to remind everybody: They are free. They are convenient, and they are safe, and they work.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com