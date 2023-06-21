Chaos ERUPTS in House After Adam Schiff Is Censured: ‘Shame! Shame! Shame!’

Chaos erupted in the House of Representatives on Wednesday after former House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) was officially censured for “misleading the American public.”

In all, 213 Republicans voted to censure Schiff, while 209 Democrats voted against the resolution.

As Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced the results on the House floor, Democrats broke out into chants of “shame!” before going on to shout “Santos!” in reference to Rep. George Santos (R-NY), who has been charged with fraud, false statements, money laundering, and theft of public funds in May.

House Democrats could also be seen applauding and cheering Schiff, and patting him on the back.

McCarthy was repeatedly interrupted by the jeers of Democrats as he tried to read out the censure and had to start from the beginning several times.

“I have all night,” said McCarthy in response.

After the shouting temporarily stopped, McCarthy announced, “The House of Representatives censures Adam Schiff, representative of the 30th congressional district of California, for misleading the American public and for conduct unbecoming of an elected member of the House of Representatives.”

In his own speech, Schiff called the censure “false and defamatory” and said he would wear it as a “badge of honor.”

“You flatter me with this falsehood. You, who are the authors of a big lie about the last election, must condemn the truth tellers and I stand proudly before you,” he remarked.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

