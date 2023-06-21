‘You Are The Party of George Santos!’ Goldman Rages at GOP of ‘Projection’ With Vote to Hold Schiff ‘Accountable’

New York Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) tore into his House GOP colleagues on Wednesday after the Republican majority moved ahead with a resolution to officially censure Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).

Schiff spoke during a debate of the resolution on the floor Wednesday and said he will wear it as a “badge of honor.” The text of the resolution seeks to censure Schiff “for misleading the American public and for conduct unbecoming of an elected Member of the House of Representatives.”

Goldman took to the House floor and defended Schiff, noting that after leading the first impeachment of then-President Donald Trump the California Democrat had become the focus of conspiracy theories and wild accusations on the right.

“Boy, is Adam Schiff, powerful. He can at once be the chairman of the Intelligence Committee, the special counsel investigating Donald Trump, manage and run the FBI and be a judge ruling on FISA applications. It is remarkable that he, from his perch in Congress, can do all of that,” Goldman said, roasting some of the conspiratorial rhetoric surrounding Schiff.

“Of course, he didn’t do any of that. All he did was properly impeach the president of the United States for his gross abuse of power,” Goldman continued, adding:

You want to talk about collusion? Let me ask my Republican colleagues. If a campaign manager for a campaign is giving internal information to a Russian intelligence agent, is that collusion? Because that was the once classified information that is now public and now constitutes collusion.

Goldman, who worked on the second impeachment of Trump, was referring to Paul Manafort – a former Trump campaign manager who was sentenced to over 7 years in jail on various charges including conspiracy against the U.S.

Goldman’s time had then expired and he was yielded another twenty seconds to conclude.

“One of my colleagues says ‘we will hold members accountable.’ You are the party of George Santos!” Goldman declared, eliciting laughter in the chamber.

“Who are you holding accountable? The guy is an alleged and acknowledged liar and indicted. And you protect him every day. Don’t lecture us with your projection and your defense of Donald Trump. It’s pathetic. And it’s beneath you and it’s beneath this body. And I yield back,” he concluded.

Watch the full clip above via C-SPAN.

