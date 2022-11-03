Charlie Kirk, Warning of Democrats Causing ‘Bedlam’ If GOP Wins the Midterms, Hawks Survivalist Emergency Food Kits

Charlie Kirk, the right-wing Pro-Trump radio host, hawked a coupon for “a three-month emergency food kit” during his radio show on Thursday, linking the need to be prepared to Democrats possibly creating “bedlam” if the GOP wins the midterms next week.

“Look, we are living in chaos right now. I think it’s fair to say, and hopefully, Tuesday fixes that,” Kirk began in the now-viral clip shared online by Jason Campbell.

“But look, I’m telling you, if Republicans win, how are Democrats going to react? I don’t know. We got to make sure you’re prepared and make sure you’re prepared for bedlam,” he continued in all seriousness.

“Make sure you’re prepared for whatever might happen. And that is preparewithkirk.com and you’ll save $250 off a three-month emergency food kit for My Patriots Supply, the nation’s largest preparedness company. Do you have a stockpile of emergency food? If the unthinkable happens. If not, now is the time to get emergency food for you and your family. Look, you got it. Got to check it out,” he added.

Rolling Stone reporter Nikki Ramirez responded online to the clip, writing, “this man is using the midterms to sell doomsday meal kits.”

this man is using the midterms to sell doomsday meal kits 😭😭 https://t.co/1RY0d72XmF pic.twitter.com/dkwrmic0yj — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) November 3, 2022

