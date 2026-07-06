The View’s Sunny Hostin Says She Feels ‘Unsafe’ When She Sees the American Flag ‘All Over’ Neighborhoods

The View co-host Sunny Hostin on Monday said she feels “unsafe” when she walks in a neighborhood with a lot of American flags on display. Hostin said her trepidation stems from the Stars and Stripes doubling as a symbol for racists, in her estimation.

“There are times when I walk into a community and I see American flags all over the community and I suddenly feel unsafe, because there’s a section of this country that has co-opted the American flag and they equate being an American or an American flag with White supremacy and that should never be the symbol of White supremacy. But they have weaponized [the flag].”

“It belongs to all of us,” co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin chimed in. Hostin agreed, adding “it does belong to all of us.”

Hostin said she had revealed her anxiety about American flags years earlier on the show — and apparently still feels the same way in 2026.

Her comment came a moment after actress and guest host Michelle Buteau questioned why America’s 250th birthday was worth celebrating last weekend.

“When you say this is the best nation — the best nation for who?” she asked rhetorically.

Hostin reiterated Buteau, saying, “Yeah, the best nation for who?”

“If we are celebrating 250 years — what are we exactly celebrating is what I want to know,” Buteau continued.

Their comments came during a discussion about a group of self-proclaimed Neo-Nazis who were photographed aboard a train in Washington, D.C., on the Fourth of July.

As Mediaite’s Stephanie Kaloi wrote:

Many of the men wore caps bearing the Patriot Front logo. The Texas-based white supremacist group, whose members label themselves as “American nationalists,” separated from the openly Neo-Nazi Vanguard USA in June 2017. Per the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), the group avoids using blatantly racially-charged language but often “will regularly target their perceived enemies with on-the-ground activities.” Those “activities” have included “leaving propaganda fliers at Black churches, stickering propaganda at an LGBTQ+ community center and vandalizing statues and murals memorializing Black Americans killed by police.” The group also began using “more explicit antisemitic phrases back into their propaganda.” A photo by Cheney Orr for Reuters shows a Black woman seated on the train alongside several men clearly wearing the Patriot Front symbol. “In terms of, you know, as a Black woman, my lived experience in this country was embodied by a photograph that was taken in celebrating the 250th,” said co-host Sunny Hostin.

Watch above via ABC.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!