Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Mitch McConnell ‘Nearly Dead’ and Accuses Wife of Being ‘Chinese Spy’ 

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene accused Elaine Chao, the wife of Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), of being “a Chinese spy,” citing Chao’s visit to China while her husband was hospitalized.

McConnell, 84, was reportedly found unconscious from potential cardiac arrest at his home on June 14. The senator remains in the hospital, and his aides have not explained why. His hospitalization came two days after Chao, a former U.S. Transportation secretary and Labor secretary, traveled to China.

“The secretary was on a long-planned trip in China to support her family’s philanthropic endeavors,” a spokesperson for Chao said in a statement on Tuesday. “During the trip, she met with a number of people, including the US ambassador. The Senator’s health did not warrant an immediate return to the US.”

The spokesperson added that Chao has since returned to the U.S., but did not say if she has been in contact with her husband.

On Tuesday, Greene took to social media to slam Chao, who was born in Taiwan to Chinese parents, alleging she is “like” a spy for China.

“Elaine Chao, who is likely a Chinese spy married to Mitch McConnell, has been in China almost the entire time the nearly dead Senator has been in the hospital. And she met with China’s VP,” Greene posted on X. “Now that she’s back, they are running a PR campaign. Sure totally normal.”

On Tuesday, CNN commentator Scott Jennings, a longtime friend of McConnell’s, said the senator called him that morning, and the two spoke for nearly 20 minutes.

Chao served as Transportation secretary under former President George W. Bush and as Labor secretary during President Donald Trump’s first term. After his first term, Trump repeatedly mocked Chao, calling her “Coco Chow.”

McConnell, a former Senate majority leader, is not seeking reelection this year.

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