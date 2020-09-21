Chuck Schumer Rips McConnell For Ignoring ‘Principle and Consistency’ on SCOTUS Vacancy: ‘It’s Enough to Make Your Head Explode’

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) blasted Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for ignoring “principle and consistency” regarding the Supreme Court vacancy left open by the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg — calling his position “pathetic.”

Schumer quoted Ginsburg’s deathbed wish, that she not be replaced until the new president is installed, pointing out that the Senate should not have a problem adhering to her request, as McConnell had previously stated that citizens should have a voice when selecting a new Supreme Court Justice.

“Mere hours after the death of Justice Scalia, quote — his words — “The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice; therefore, this vacancy shall not be filled until we have a new president,” Schumer said, quoting McConnell. “No amount of sophistry could change what McConnell said then and it applies even more so now — more so, so much closer we are to an election.”

Schumer noted how important it is for Senators to stick to their word, especially the majority leader, adding that it’s “no wonder” U.S. citizens have no faith in the government.

He accused McConnell of praising Ginsburg with empty words, as he is working to reverse her legacy by pushing for President Donald Trump to nominate the next Supreme Court Justice.

“Leader McConnell put the Senate on pause for over four months while Covid-19 devastated our country,” Schumer added. “But now he will move earth and heaven and ignore all principle and consistency to install a new Supreme Court Justice who could rip away Americans’ health care in the middle of a pandemic.”

Schumer also quoted Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who once said the next president, whoever they may be, should be the one to nominate the next Supreme Court Justice, and is contradicting the statement.

“Leader McConnell and Chairman Graham have made a mockery of their previous position. They seem ready to show the world their word is simply no good. It’s enough to make your head explode and then to hear Leader McConnell up on the floor trying to defend this — pathetic. pathetic,” he said. “Why even bother constructing a pretense for your position? Why say it’s this rule or that rule and then do the exact opposite when it suits your interests? Why not just come to the floor and say, I’m going to do whatever is best for my political party. Consistency be damned, reason be damned, democracy be damned. Just admit it.”

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

