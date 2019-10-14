CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin responded to speculation that Rudy Giuliani may eventually be charged with a federal crime by noting that Trump’s lawyer “may never” face charges at all.

Toobin’s comments came amid a conversation with Anderson Cooper Monday night shortly after the Wall Street Journal published a report claiming that according to their sources, federal prosecutors were probing the Trump lawyer’s finances and Ukraine dealings.

After noting that Giuliani “knows” what is involved in all of this, he asked if the lawyer should be “concerned.”

“He should be very concerned,” Toobin said before noting that it is a “weird” situation given the fact he was once the US attorney in the same district that is now investigating him.

He then added, however, that despite the report being troubling, “it’s important to point out that no one has accused him of any crime and the two associates of his who were indicted last week, they are charged with essentially illegal campaign contributions.”

Toobin then stressed: “There’s no evidence as far as I am aware that Giuliani has engaged in any sort of campaign work. What he has to probably be more concerned about is the issue of failure to register as a lobbyist and all the work in connection with Ukraine, whether that is a violation of the law.”

“But he hasn’t been charged with anything and he may never be,” Toobin then concluded.

