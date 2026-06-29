President Donald Trump has nominated Acting Secretary of Labor Keith Sonderling to take on the job permanently, which will need Senate approval.

Sonderling has been in the acting role since April 2026, when former scandal-plagued Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer resigned. Among the allegations against her, which she has repeatedly denied, are the mishandling of department funds, inappropriate relations with staff, and drinking on the job.

While the White House and Labor Department initially called the allegations against her “baseless,” those denials became more muted over time as further reports of wrongdoing emerged.

A New York Times report released just days before her resignation stated that the Labor Department’s inspector general was investigating Chavez-DeRemer, her top aides and family members for regularly sending personal requests and messages to young staff members.

Sonderling served as Chavez-DeRemer’s deputy for more than a year before her resignation and served as acting administrator of the Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division during Trump’s first term.

The president announced his nomination of Sonderling for the permanent position on Truth Social, writing:

It is my Great Honor to announce that I am nominating Keith E. Sonderling, the outstanding Acting United States Secretary of Labor, to be permanent. Keith previously served as Deputy Secretary and Chief Operating Officer and, during my First Term, worked at the U.S. Department of Labor as the Acting and Deputy Administrator of the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division. Throughout his career, Keith has proven his dedication to delivering strong results for the Hardworking People of our Country, and I know he will do an incredible job in his new role. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

The position requires Senate approval. Sonderling was confirmed to be Deputy Secretary of Labor last year in a 53-46 vote along party lines.

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