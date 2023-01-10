A conservative writer torched the Republican Party for normalizing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) over the course of the House Speaker fight.

Columnist Mona Charen, writing in The Bulwark, lamented that Green has gone from being described as a “cancer” on the GOP by Mitch McConnell to being seen as instrumental in helping establishment figure Kevin McCarthy defeat the fringe of the party and win the speakership.

Charen took aim at Fox News host Howard Kurtz, who she accused of whitewashing Greene’s sins during an interview on Sunday.

Kurtz did ask Greene about her belief in QAnon. Greene herself has claimed there is a “global cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles” that needs to be taken “out.”

Yet Kurtz framed the question as a criticism of Democrats. Per Charen:

Kurtz next advanced to the touchy topic of Greene’s bat-guano views, but introduced it this way: “Just to deal with one bit of history, the Democrats stripped you of committee assignments—which was raw politics.” No, actually, it was civic hygiene. It was what the GOP would have done itself if it retained a shred of integrity. Kurtz continued: “But in fairness, didn’t you say around that time that you’d been a follower of QAnon conspiracy theory and you had rethought this and you were no longer influenced by the group?”

Greene blamed those comments on past views she no longer holds, claiming they were “so far in the past.” As Charen points out, her QAnon comments were made just several years ago, and in the years since she has spoken at the conference of white supremacist Nick Fuentes, among other instances of lunacy.

Charen concludes:

She has a disordered personality. As a grown adult, she chased a teenager who had survived the Parkland school shooting down the street, harassing and berating him. She is drawn to hatred as a moth to a flame. She is the poison that courses through the veins of parts of the right—the vicious, reality-challenged right. If she is to be normalized by the GOP, it is the party, not she, that is changed. No sooner did McCarthy achieve election on Friday night than Greene rushed to his side. They posed for a grinning photo. It was his first act as speaker.

Read her op-ed here.

