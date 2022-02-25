Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks at White nationalist conference

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) spoke at the America First Political Action Conference on Friday.

AFPAC is led by white nationalist Nick Fuentes, who told the crowd, “Our secret sauce here – it’s these young, White men.”

The Anti-Defamation League has described Fuentes as “a white supremacist leader and organizer and podcaster who seeks to forge a white nationalist alternative to the mainstream GOP.”

Fuentes’ line about young White men received hoots and hollers of approval.

“America and the world has forgotten about them, but not us,” he continued. “You know, they say about America, diversity is our strength, you know? And I look at China, I look at Russia, who – can we give a round of applause for Russia?”

The crowd obliged and raucously cheered the nuclear power that launched an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine this week. Some in the audience began chanting, “Putin, Putin,” to which Fuentes replied, “Absolutely, absolutely.”

In one clip posted to Twitter, Greene said, “I have been attacked more than any other freshman member of congress in United States history.”

In another, Fuentes said, “Now they’re going on about Russia and Vladimir Putin is Hitler they say that’s not a good thing.”

Nick Fuentes, the host of the White Nationalist event featuring @RepMTG @RepGosar and Wendy Rogers,

Greene complained that Twitter had banned her personal account “because I tweeted out the truth about Covid-19.”

Fuentes is the leader of the so-called “groyper” movement – a collection of internet trolls that attempts to inject far-right and white nationalist rhetoric into mainstream conservatism. He has been subpoenaed by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

Greene is the second sitting member of Congress known to address AFPAC. In 2021, Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) of Arizona gave the keynote address.

