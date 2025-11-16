Barstool Sports boss Dave Portnoy said one of the main reasons he stopped supporting Democrats was because the party — especially during ex-President Joe Biden’s administration and Kamala Harris’ doomed run for president — branded “white dudes” as the “bad guy” in American society.

Portnoy shared his take during an interview on CBS Sunday Morning on, well, Sunday. Reporter Tony Dokoupil, in the feature, noted Portnoy grew up in a “liberal Jewish home outside of Boston” but now runs a media company that appeals to disenchanted young men who “turned away from Democrats” and mostly voted for President Donald Trump.

“What happened to the Democrats? Why did they lose so many young men?” Dokoupil asked.

“People often think I have the answer… My nutshell [answer] is, generally they were very anti-normal guys, like—” Portnoy started to answer.

“What do you mean normal guys? Are you saying there’s only one way to be a guy?” Dokoupil jumped in to ask.

Portnoy said Dems appeared to be against guys who were into “hot” girls and have fun at frat parties.

“And to be honest, the white guy, and this sounds — but, was the bad guy, became the bad guy,” Portnoy continued. “And there’s a lot of white dudes who are like, ‘I’m not the bad guy. What are you getting mad at me for? I wasn’t here for colonialism or any of the stuff you guys are complaining about 200 years ago.'”

He added it did not help Dems that many on the left would call Trump and his supporters Nazis and “deplorables,” as Hillary Clinton did in 2016.

Then-President Biden in 2024 said Trump would not have considered pardoning people who were part of the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot if they were Black. He also said, a year earlier at Howard University, that White supremacy was the “most dangerous terrorist threat” facing America.

Trump, when he reentered the White House earlier this year, signed a number of executive orders to reverse federal Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs. One EO said the Biden Administration was engaged in “shameful discrimination”; Americans, the order added, “deserve a government committed to serving every person with equal dignity and respect.”

Portnoy, at a different point in his CBS interview, said he is sickened by the rise in antisemitic comments he has been dealing with.

“It’s every day now. Like, there’s a definitive shift in what’s going on… for me, being a Jewish person you got to step up,” Portnoy said. “You’re kind of someone people look up to in the Jewish community. You have to be like, alright, this is not normal.”

Most recently, a heckler shouted “f*ck the Jews!” and threw coins at Portnoy while he was recording one of his pizza review videos earlier this month.

Watch Portnoy discuss politics above, via CBS.