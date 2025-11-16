Rep. Becca Balint (D-VT) brawled with conservative pundits on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday over President Donald Trump’s stalling on the release of the Epstein files.

Congress is expected to vote this week to release the files, now that House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) has finally sworn in Rep. Adelita Grijalva (D-AZ), who signed the discharge petition paving the way for the vote.

Former Trump official Hogan Gidley called the Epstein issue, “much ado about nothing,” claiming the vote will happen quickly and Congress will be able to get back to “regular order” ASAP.

When the subject of Epstein came up, Balint praised Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who has fallen out with Trump over the files.

“You have only three women within the Republican conference who are willing to take a stand on the discharge petition related to the Epstein files,” Balint said. “And you have a president that has been hauling those women up to the White House to try to get them to stand down.”

In addition to Greene, the defecting Republicans included Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC).

Blint continued, “And the one thing that I can say is that I believe Marjorie Taylor Greene when she says she is here for those women, those women have been silenced for years. And it’s not just about the president, it’s about who else has been protected by rich and powerful people.”

Gidley jumped in to add, “And those women have come out publicly and said Donald Trump had nothing to do with anything Jeffrey Epstein.”

“And so, why is it that the president will not just go forward and say, let the vote continue? Why is that?” Balint confronted Gidley.

“I’m so glad you found Jesus on this matter —” Hogan began before Balint interrupted:

BALINT: Oh, I knew you were going to go down this road! This is like, weak sauce, weak sauce! This is, this is what you always pivot back to. GIDLEY: Well, it’s the truth. I understand it hurts, but there are three things here I think important to note. Alan Dershowitz, Ghislaine Maxwell and [Virginia] Giuffre all came out and said trump had nothing to do with this. So, while I appreciate the fact that you want to pivot back to the president of the United States, it’s the President of the United States that is getting this information out and ordering his DOJ to — BALINT: Hogan, here’s the thing. There’s, he had nothing to do with it. Was he fully aware of what was happening? It seems clear by the emails that came out this week that he knew that Jeffrey Epstein was acting that way.

Dana Bash finally stepped in to end the heated exchange.

Watch the clip above via CNN.