Dave Rubin Comments on Backlash to Surrogacy Announcement With Husband: ‘There’s a Lot of Mean People’ Online

Dave Rubin finally commented on the backlash he received following the announcement that his husband, David Janet, and he are expecting two children via surrogate later this year.

Speaking with The Daily Wire’s Candace Owens on her show, Rubin was asked about how he handled all the naysayers.

“How — what was it like going through it?” Owens asked.

Rubin replied, “All of the tolerant lefties were seemingly so thrilled to tell me how the people on the right hated me. It’s like, ‘Well, are you guys showing me tolerance?’ I didn’t get any love or affirmation from you guys. Now the irony, of course, is that I got 99% love. Now, the Internet’s a weird freaking place. There’s a lot of mean people and trolls and clickbait people and all of that stuff. 99% of what I got, especially from the public people that I’m associated with.”

He continued, “By the way, I don’t expect everyone who I’m friends with or associated with to have to acknowledge something publicly. A lot of people texted me privately or called me. And that’s just fine. You know, Forbes wrote a piece that said that Dave Rubin’s audience and allies turn on him and it had a picture, literally a picture of me and you on your set that you’re sitting on right now. It did not even mention you in the article.”

The article Rubin mentioned was published by Forbes in March of this year, titled, Dave Rubin Is Being Rejected By His Own Audience. It dove into some of the online hate and comments Rubin received post announcement.

Forbes’ Dani Di Placido wrote about an awkward interview Rubin had with Glenn Beck on the topic. “The humiliating interview sees Beck, in a twisted attempt to show compassion, comparing Rubin’s sexual orientation to alcoholism – Rubin silently accepts the comparison, and remarkably, attempts to blame ‘the left’ for his own audience’s negative response,” wrote Di Placido, somewhat foreshadowing Rubin’s remarks to Owens.

Rubin did eventually address the vitriol he received on the right, saying, “So are there gonna be some traditional religious conservatives that are not happy with same-sex marriage and same-sex couples having kids? Of course, there are, I believe in religious liberty.”

“And, as long as your beliefs don’t impede on my life and my ability to have a family and all of that stuff, then I still think we can live in the same country. And I would hope that they can too. You’re allowed to believe what you want,” Rubin concluded.

Listen above via Candace.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com