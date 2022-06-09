Dave Rubin Says Pride Month Ruined the Rainbow: ‘It Used to Be Fun’

BlazeTV host Dave Rubin blasted Pride Month and their takeover of the rainbow during a recent Q & A session on his show.

Rubin was asked about his thoughts on Pride Month during the Thursday episode of his show The Rubin Report. He promptly said, “I mean, first off, you know, pride is not something you need a month for. Pride isn’t even something you need a day for. Pride isn’t something you have to scream about. Like, I am proud of what I do, the work that I do, what I’ve presented to the world, I suppose.”

He continued, “I wasn’t always proud of everything that I’ve done. I’m not proud of everything I’ve done in my past. You know what I mean? But that first off the idea that it’s a month is just completely ridiculous that we have a month, a black history month and a pride month. None of it means anything!”

“It’s all corporate package nonsense,” Rubin declared. “But there’s something specific about the word pride that I don’t like. It’s like pride isn’t something you have to tell people you have, like, pride is something you earn by doing something good — by living a good life. You will feel pride in what you do. So I want nothing to do with it.”

“They’ve also ruined the rainbow. You know, the rainbow used to be fun. The rainbow was a couple colors and went like this. And at the other end, you might find a pot of gold with a midget,” he added.

“Oh, wait. Midget gets us demonetized? I always forget,” Rubin said. “I don’t think midget gets us demonetized. That would be insane. Midgets are people too, right?”

Listen above via The Rubin Report.

