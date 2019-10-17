DeleteTikTok: Marco Rubio Warns Parents to Get Rid of ‘Chinese Owned’ TikTok App

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) told parents to make sure their children are not using the “Chinese owned” TikTok entertainment app in an Instagram post, Thursday.

“Dear Parents: Do your family a favor & check to see if your kids are on TikTok. Answer is almost certainly yes,” Rubio declared. “TikTok is a Chinese owned company that is collecting all sorts of personal data on your kids & by extension your family. If you don’t want to donate personal data to China then #DeleteTikTok today.”

Rubio also warned parents in a post on Twitter, where he warned, “If you have teenagers I can almost guarantee you that they are on TikTok… I was too…briefly… Catchy videos. But they are collecting personal data on your teens for #China & they are stealing money through copyright theft.”

If you have teenagers I can almost guarantee you that they are on TikTok I was too…briefly Catchy videos. But they are collecting personal data on your teens for #China & they are stealing money through copyright theft. https://t.co/gZPavPundB via @billboard — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 17, 2019

Rubio made the comments after the National Music Publishers’ Association (NMPA) sent a letter to Rubio on Wednesday calling on Congress to investigate the app over a separate issue: copyright theft.

“The scale of TikTok’s copyright infringement in the U.S. is likely considerable and deserves scrutiny,” wrote NMPA CEO David Israelite in the letter to Rubio. “We hope that if Congress looks further into matters relating to TikTok that copyright theft is included in the scope of its examination.”

Rubio has previously criticized TikTok for its connections to the Chinese government, having claimed the app is “censoring content that is not in line with the Chinese government and Communist party directives.”

TikTok’s parent company ByteDance is based in Beijing, China. ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming is one of the richest men in China.

TikTok is currently the second most popular free app on the Apple App Store.

