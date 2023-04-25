DeSantis Tells Hannity His Version of ‘What Happened’ With Soured Trump Relationship

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis appeared on Fox News Monday night and was asked by Sean Hannity his version of “what went wrong” with his relationship with former President Donald Trump.

Hannity has been a close advisor to Trump and was the first Fox News host to interview him after six months of the former president not appearing on the network, which is what he referenced in a question about how the relationship between the Florida Governor and the former president has soured.

“The last time I interviewed President Trump, I was there in 2018, and I always saw the two of you as friends,” Hannity opened. “And I said to him a very simple question. I asked him. I said, ‘What happened?’ And I think it’s only fair to ask you the same question. What do you think happened?”

“You know, I enjoyed supporting him when he was president,” DeSantis said, beaming in via satellite from Tokyo where he is on a trip.

“We worked really hard for his reelection in Florida, and I always had a good relationship with him. And then, once the midterm election happened, he started taking shots at me!”

“I didn’t really do anything to do it except do a good job,” DeSantis added. “But that’s fine. I mean, Sean, you know, when you’re making things happen, you take incoming from a variety of targets. So that’s just the nature of the business. And I’m happy to stand strong and do what’s right.”

Watch above via Fox News.

