WATCH: DeSantis Appears Caught Off Guard By Question of Trump Trouncing Him in Polls

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis appeared to be caught off guard when a reporter asked about recent polls showing him falling behind former President Donald Trump.

DeSantis is currently in Japan, meeting with the Japanese prime minister to discuss views on regional affairs, per the Japanese foreign ministry.

During a press availability, DeSantis was asked, “Governor, polls show you falling behind Trump. Any thoughts on that?” This rather fundamental question appeared to catch him by surprise even though a number of recent polls show Trump increasing his lead over the Florida Governor for the Republican nomination.

“I’m not a candidate, so we’ll see if and when that changes,” a notably trimmer DeSantis replied with a smile.

As CNN’s Kaitlan Collins noted, the trip to Japan is “seen as a way for Desantis to burnish the foreign policy critics. He’s been criticized as lacking and he spoke at the convention in Utah over the weekend and is on the first leg of what is said to be a four-country overseas trip.”

