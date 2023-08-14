FBI Agent Testified The DOJ ‘Tipped Off’ Biden Transition Team About Hunter Biden Sit-Down: Fox News

Fox News Digital published a transcript Monday that House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) claimed proved the DOJ tipped off the Biden transition team to a surprise sit-down with Hunter Biden. That discussion with the president’s son was ultimately called off.

The 65-page transcript was of a House Oversight Committee interview that took place July 17 with an FBI supervisory special agent who was under oath.

“The initial plan was to have the local field office of the Secret Service be notified the morning of” the Hunter meeting “to diminish opportunities for anybody else to be notified,” the agent testified, according to the transcript.

The agent said the bureau was told of the investigators’ “intent” to question Hunter Biden. The agent said he believed the Biden presidential transition team was also notified, but did not provide details.

“I felt it was people that did not need to know about our intent,” he said.

After years of investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings, the meeting never actually took place, and the agent was asked if he thought that was due to “political considerations.”

“I couldn’t answer that,” the agent said. “I don’t know why the change or why we were instructed of the changes.”

Last week, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced he was appointing David Weiss as special counsel to look into Hunter’s business dealings with Ukrainian company, Burisma. Also last week, federal prosecutors announced that a plea deal allowing Hunter to avoid jail time on tax and gun charges was off the table and the case was headed to court.

Despite the nebulous testimony, Comer told Fox Digital:

Tipping off the transition team and not being able to interview Hunter Biden as planned are just a couple of examples that reveal the Justice Department’s misconduct in the Biden criminal investigation that occurred under U.S. Attorney Weiss’ watch.

Read the Fox News Digital article and transcript here.

