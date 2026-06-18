‘Firstclass Groveling’: Explosive Book Details Musk And Trump Mocking Bezos And Zuckerberg

Hugo Lowell, who covers the Trump White House for WIRED, published shocking new details from Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan’s upcoming book on how tech titans Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos tried to suck up to Donald Trump, only to get “mocked” by the president and Elon Musk behind their backs.

Swan and Haberman’s book titled “Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump” has already grabbed dozens of headlines as it detailed the Trump White House’s panic-driven crisis management meetings on how to deal with Trump’s connections to Jeffrey Epstein. Based on tapes of conversations from inside the White House Situation Room, Swan and Haberman pulled back the curtain on Vice President JD Vance’s attempts to distance the administration from reporting connecting the president to Epstein in the summer of 2025.

Lowell’s latest details from the deeply reported book focus on Bezos and Zuckerberg’s attempt to “ingratiate themselves to Trump after the 2024 election.”

“You would not believe the texts I got from these tech guys,” Trump reportedly told some of his allies about the tech titans, ahead of ribbing them.

Lowell shared some of the details from his report on social media, writing:

— Zuckerberg sent Trump a photo of a letter one of his grade-school kids wrote that looked forward to the “golden age of america” — Bezos denigrated The Washington Post to Trump and described the newspaper as one of his worst financial investments — Trump showed off texts from Zuckerberg and Bezos to other guests, including to Elon Musk, who mocked them as “Firstclass groveling” — Months after their dinner, Bezos tried to get a favor from Trump, telling him it was a risk for SpaceX to dominate govt space contracts — Bezos suggested Trump tell Deputy Defense Secy Feinberg to ensure “contractor diversity,” opening the door for Blue Origin to get contracts — But Trump ultimately screwed over Bezos after he reconciled with Musk, and instead expanded SpaceX’s access to US space launch sites

Read Lowell’s full report here.

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