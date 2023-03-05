Florida Republican’s Blogger Registration Bill Blasted as ‘Insane’ — by Newt Gingrich

Florida Republican state senator Jason Brodeur put forward a bill that would require bloggers to “register with the Office of Legislative Services or the Commission on Ethics” in the state, and it was not well-received.

The bill has been featured many times in the media, who sometimes acknowledge that it is just, as National Review’s Charles Cooke put it, “a solo moron” who is pushing for the unconstitutional if not dystopian move.

MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin on Saturday described the single-supporter proposed bill as an example of a “scary trend” in Florida, and guest Rotimi Adeoye of the ACLU and the Daily Beast, blamed Gov. Ron DeSantis’s “insecurities” for Brodeur’s bill.

But like NR’s Cooke, many Republicans and conservatives have pointed out their disagreement with the lone “idiot.”

On Sunday that number expanded to include Fox News contributor and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, who labeled the proposed bill “insane” and an “embarrassment.”

The idea that bloggers criticizing a politician should register with the government is insane. it is an embarrassment that it is a Republican state legislator in Florida who introduced a bill to that effect. He should withdraw it immediately. — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) March 5, 2023

Mediaite’s Sarah Rumpf has provided a detailed explanation of just how unconstitutional the proposal actually is, and how little chance it would have of surviving any court challenge on the remote chance it ever passed in the first place.

Crazy bills are proposed all the time in state legislatures, often to comic effect. A Democrat, for example, has a bill this year that would make it illegal for dogs to stick their heads out the window when riding in a car. That was also in Florida, as a matter of fact. Small world!



Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com