Mark Levin Scolds ‘Ridiculous’ Steve Bannon Over Fox News Diatribe at CPAC, But Not By Name

Talk radio and Fox News host Mark Levin on the CPAC stage Saturday called out another CPAC speaker who ranted about Fox the day before. Without even using his name.

Levin and his wife, fellow attorney and conservative activist Julie Strauss Levin, had a sit-down discussion on the CPAC stage covering politics and particularly the subjects of Levin’s books.

About 7 or so minutes into the discussion, Levin made a very specific reference about something said on the CPAC stage, making a clear reference to an on-stage Steve Bannon rant Friday about taking down Fox News and Rupert Murdoch.

“You’re having people to some extent I heard yesterday come up and say, I’m going to defund the FBI and the Interior Department,” said Levin, possibly referring to Rep. Matt Gaetz‘s remarks. “No, they’re not. They’re not going to defund it. I promise you they’re not going to defund any of it.”

He then targeted Bannon’s rant, again not saying who he meant by name. But he did say the names of some of the Fox News stars popular with the CPAC audience, including Tucker Carlson, Pete Hegseth, Will Cain, and Sean Duffy.

“We’ve had other people come up here and tell you that if we only could get rid of Fox News, everything would be better. Which is ridiculous,” said Levin. “You don’t have to agree with everything, but that means you wouldn’t hear Tucker or Pete or Will Cain or Duffy or me or a whole bunch.”

“So, that’s not appropriate,” Levin said.

He said a little more about what it is that he is focusing on, circling back to again note that “defunding” government which is out-of-control isn’t going to happen.

“Wouldn’t it be nice if we heard here at CPAC at least one damn politician get up and say, I encourage you to support convention of states rather than give you pabulum about, we’re going to cut this and we’re going to cut — No, you’re not! Because Washington is not going to fix Washington.”

Watch the clip above, via CPAC and Mark Levin on Rumble.

