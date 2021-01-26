Former GOP House Speaker Newt Gingrich railed against Nancy Pelosi as the “most destructive Speaker” in history, leaving out his own checkered past, which involved paying $300,000 and resigning in disgrace after a Congressional ethics probe found he lied about violating tax law.

Gingrich made his comments to Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, who likewise didn’t bring up the former House leader’s ignominious legacy, in which he was the first-ever Speaker punished for ethics violations. Days after a disastrous 1998 midterm election for his party, Gingrich resigned the Speakership when it became clear he would be ousted from the role. He resigned from Congress weeks later.

At the end of Gingrich’s appearance on her Tuesday night show, Ingraham singled out a claim he made about the current House Speaker and asked him to elaborate.

“Really quickly,” Ingraham said. “You said Nancy Pelosi is the most destructive speaker ever. Really quickly, why?”

“First off, she keeps violating the Constitution,” he claimed, before offering up several very vague, alleged examples. “The latest impeachment is just a simple example. She uses her power ruthlessly and she has really pushed through the most radical positions ever taken by an American Speaker, including abolishing mother and father and uncle and aunt and son and daughter as words, literally trying to strip out any gender reference from the House of Representatives. I think she’s very dangerous.”

“But she is an ardent practicing catholic, so you cannot criticize her,” Ingraham snarked as she wrapped up the segment while the chyron on-screen read: “Gingrich on Pelosi Being Worst Speaker in History.”

In doing so, Ingraham also left out any mention of Denny Hastert, Gingrich’s GOP successor in the job. The longest-serving Speaker in history, Hastert, who resigned in 2007, was released from federal prison three-and-a-half years ago. He had pleaded guilty in 2015 to evading regulatory scrutiny of payoffs to a former student who he had reportedly sexually abused decades earlier when he was a high school wrestling coach.

