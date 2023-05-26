Former Trump Supporter-Turned-Challenger Larry Elder Sours on His Electability: Swing Voters ‘Would Not Vote for the Man If He Walked on Water’

Conservative radio host and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Larry Elder claimed swing voters wouldn’t vote for former President Donald Trump in the upcoming election even if “he walked on water,” during an appearance on Fox News Tonight, Friday.

“I love what he did as president and I think Republicans do as well, but they’re very concerned, and I think rightfully so, that a sufficient number of swing voters, especially suburban women, would not vote for the man if he walked on water,” said Elder to Fox News’ Trey Gowdy. “In fact, if he did Trey, they’d say he cannot swim.”

Elder went on to blame Trump for ruining friendships and family relationships across America, and claimed he had lost three friends himself due to his previous support of the former president.

“If you’ve lost friends because of Donald Trump… and I’ve lost three friends I’ve known for almost 40 years, two of whom I practiced law with,” he continued. ‘If you no longer can talk to coworkers at work because of Donald Trump, if you have strained relations with your family members because of Donald Trump, I submit to you, Trey: Houston we’ve got a problem.”

Elder added that while he liked Trump’s policies, Trump was not the first person “to invent tax cuts” or even to “talk about the border wall.”

According to RealClearPolitics’ poll average, Elder is currently polling at just 0.6% and below former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

Trump is the current frontrunner of the Republican primary at 53.9%, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at 21.3%, former Vice President Mike Pence at 4.7%, and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley at 4.6%.

