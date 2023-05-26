Jesse Watters Laughs at DeSantis Donor Who Predicts Trump Will Drop Out of the Race ‘Shortly’ After New Hampshire Primary

Fox News’ Jesse Watters burst into laughter on Friday when a guest predicted former President Donald Trump will drop out of the Republican primary shortly after it begins.

Dan Eberhart, a former Trump donor who now supports Ron DeSantis for president, predicted the Florida governor will knock the ex-president out of the race “shortly” after the New Hampshire primary.

“So, you think the move is to get to the right of Donald Trump on culture and on policy?” Watters asked.

“I would say the move is stay to the right of Donald Trump and be a consistent conservative, and have the coattails that Ron DeSantis had November of ’22 and carry that message on,” Eberhart answered. “And Republican primary voters are going to come off the sidelines and coalesce around Ron DeSantis as soon as they see he is viable in Iowa and viable in New Hampshire. Donald Trump’s 55% is a ceiling and an ice cube. And we’re just going to watch it melt here on your show and the other shows on Fox over the next nine months.”

“What does ‘viable’ in Iowa and New Hampshire mean?” Watters pressed. “Does Trump win both of those early states and knock Ron out? Or does he need to win one of them?”

“I don’t think Trump wins either of those states,” Eberhart responded. “I think that Ron DeSantis goes for the kill in Iowa and goes for the kill in New Hampshire, and then Trump is out of the race shortly thereafter. Governor DeSantis is going to defy expectations.”

The host couldn’t contain his laughter.

“That’s a bold prediction, Dan, with due respect,” he said, chuckling.

“Yeah, well, fair enough,” the guest replied. “But look, Trump hasn’t faced primary voters in seven years. Jesse, I think when they have a chance to choose between Governor DeSantis’ record and what Trump’s done the last two or three years, they’re all going to break for Governor DeSantis.

“Well, we’ll see how that shakes out,” Watters said, wrapping up the interview. “I don’t know if Trump loses either of those two first early states he’s gonna drop out.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com