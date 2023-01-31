Larry Elder, After Failed Gubernatorial Bid, Eyes Much Higher Office in 2024

Larry Elder is setting his sights on something bigger after losing in his bid to be governor of California; he might be running for President of the United States.

During a recent appearance on the SiriusXM radio program The Megyn Kelly Show, Elder revealed the news, despite losing a recall election against California Governor Gavin Newson in 2021.

Elder joined Megyn Kelly Monday to discuss the current state of the country, and issues surround the police after the killing of Tyre Nichols.

“I don’t know, like if you were president, let’s say you’re president, forget governor, and I said, ‘Larry, how do we do something about those 70% of Black families that don’t have a father figure in them. What’s your first move?” Kelly asked.

“Well, the answer is first of all to call attention to the problem,” Elder replied. “You can’t solve it unless you know it’s there,” he replied.

Later in the conversation, he revealed that Kelly’s hypothetical question of him being president, wasn’t far off from his reality.

“So at the very least were I to become governor or president, if I decide to run, I’m thinking about it. I would have the bully pulpit and people would have to hear the kinds of things you and I are talking about and they would have to consider them. And they aren’t doing that right now,” Elder said.

“Wait a minute, you just slipped a little news in there. Are you actually thinking about running for President?” Kelly asked.

“News nugget!” Elder said. “Yes, I am. I’m gonna probably announce if I decide to do it at the end of March, early April.”

“I’ve been to Iowa about four or five times the last month. I’ve been in New Hampshire. I’ve met a lot of people. I’m meeting with donors. I am really strongly giving it consideration. It isn’t because I wanna derail Trump or DeSantis or anybody else who decides to run,” he clarified.

Elder even laid out his possible running platform.

“We all know what the issues are. They are inflation, they are energy independence, they are the borders. They are the poor education kids are getting in the inner city. But I wanna bring to the table two things. The first is the centrality of having fathers in the home that we don’t talk enough about,” he said.

“And the second is, I think I can debunk this lie — systemic racism because I’m from the hood. My father grew up in Athens, Georgia during real Jim Crow South. I think I can debunk this notion in a more passionate and I think credible way than maybe anybody else can. So I’m running for all those reasons. If I decide to run,” Elder concluded.

Watch above via SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com