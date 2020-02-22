Fox News made the earliest call in the Nevada caucus results on Saturday, with anchor Brett Baier announcing the network’s projection that Sen. Bernie Sanders will “win overwhelmingly” in the state.

“Nevada breaking for Senator Bernie Sanders,” said Baier. “The first contest in the west, further cementing his lead over Democratic rivals.”

“The Fox News Decision Desk called the race overwhelmingly for Bernie Sanders,” he said, pointing out that they don’t know the exact numbers or how second or third place will break down. “But we do know that Bernie Sanders is going to win overwhelmingly in Nevada.”

