George Santos Admits to Dressing in Drag as He Frantically Scurries Away from Press at Airport: ‘Sue Me for Having a Life’

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) admitted to dressing in drag — while maintaining he was not a drag queen — during a frantic encounter with the press over the weekend.

Reporters peppered the congressman with questions on Saturday during an encounter at New York’s LaGuardia Airport. Santos, who remains under massive public scrutiny over his assortment of lies, was asked if he was a drag queen in Brazil after pictures and video emerged of him in women’s clothing.

Santos has claimed that stories about him being a drag queen were “categorically false,” but admitted that he dressed up as a woman for “fun.”

“No, I was not a drag queen in Brazil,” Santos told reporters. “I was young, and I had fun at a festival. Sue me for having a life.”

As Santos scrambled to try and get away from the reporters, he was also grilled about his disproven claim that his mother died in 9/11.

“This is not how you conduct an interview,” Santos complained while repeatedly ignoring the question.

Watch above via CNN.

