George Santos Supports Censure of Adam Schiff to ‘Preserve the Integrity’ of the House

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) weighed in on an attempt to censure Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Wednesday, opining that to censure Schiff would be to “preserve the integrity” of the House of Representatives.

The measure failed on Wednesday afternoon after a group of Republicans joined the Democratic caucus in voting for a motion to table the resolution.

Santos was not one of those Republicans to come to Schiff’s rescue. In a video posted on the controversial congressman’s Twitter account, Santos delivered a stinging evaluation of Schiff’s character.

Congressman George Santos on the Adam Schiff Sham:

“We must preserve the integrity of the U.S House of Reps. and censure Adam Schiff today.” pic.twitter.com/cXzDMIYE9N — Rep. George Santos (@RepSantosNY03) June 14, 2023

“Congressman Schiff continuously pursued scurrilous allegations against President [Donald] Trump for the entirety of his presidency, alleging that the president and his campaign colluded with the Russian Government,” began Santos. He continued:

This has now been proven to be patently false as if it wasn’t a painfully obvious witch hunt before. Additionally, the measure would fine the former House Intelligence Committee chairman $16 million, just half the cost of the fabricated investigation. Congressman Schiff abused his power to pursue the Trump campaign and its campaign staff. This abhorrent behavior is unacceptable for a member of Congress. Congressman Schiff has called this resolution to censure a “terrible misuse of House precedent and resources” and an “attack on the Constitution.” I would suggest Congressman Schiff look inward and more closely consider his remarks. This investigation is what in fact was a terrible waste and misuse of taxpayer money. To not carry out a censure would be a miscarriage of justice and a dereliction of our sworn duty as members of the House of Representatives. We must preserve the integrity of the U.S. House of Representatives and censure Adam Schiff today.

Shortly after being elected to the House in November 2022, it was revealed that Santos had lied about a wide range of personal topics, including the death of his mother, his relation to Holocaust survivors, as well as his religious faith, education, and professional experience.

Schiff has long been criticized by conservatives for claiming that he had a “smoking gun” to prove that the Trump campaign was colluding with Russia, which he never produced. He is currently a candidate for the U.S. Senate seat to be vacated by Dianne Feinstein in 2024.

Despite his tough talk, Santos voted present on the motion to table the censure resolution.

