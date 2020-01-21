Glenn Greenwald, the American journalist who founded The Intercept, was charged on Tuesday with “cybercrimes” by the Brazilian government. The New York Times reported the charges were connected to spreading information obtained by the hacking of phones of Brazilian officials.

The criminal complaint against Greenwald alleges that he aided a group of hackers that tapped into the cellphones of prosecutors and other government figures, which stems from The Intercept Brazil’s “Operation Car Wash” investigation that exposed corruption in the Brazilian government.

Both The Intercept and Greenwald issued lengthy and fiery statements condemning the Brazilian government, referring to the charges against the American journalist as an act of “criminalizing journalism.”

“We at The Intercept see this as an attempt to criminalize not only our journalism but also that of the dozens of partners who collaborated with our staff in over 95 stories based on the archives. There is no democracy without a free press, and defenders of the press everywhere should be deeply concerned about Bolsonaro’s latest authoritarian move,” The Intercept statement said.

“We will not be intimidated by these tyrannical attempts to silence journalists,” Greenwald added.

