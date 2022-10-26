GOP Congressman Claims Obama Part of ‘Cabal of Unelected Elitists Who Are Running This Country’

A Republican congressman claimed on Wednesday that former President Barack Obama is part of “a cabal of unelected elitists who are running this country.”

Appearing on the right-wing outlet Real America’s Voice, Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) previewed what a GOP House majority, a likelihood in the midterms less than a couple weeks away, would look like.

“[We’ll] subpoena as many people as we can,” he said. “We gonna hopefully have consequences starting with [Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro] Mayorkas, [Christopher] Wray with the FBI. I mean, a whole host of things.”

Ralph Norman says a “cabal” led by Barack Obama and Eric Holder is secretly running the country: “Biden is not running this country. There is a cabal of unelected elitists who are running this country .. Barack Obama is involved .. Eric Holder ..” pic.twitter.com/J2fUxMtwHf — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) October 26, 2022

Norman then put on his tinfoil hat.

“The whole administration is a rogue administration and I guess we all know Joe Biden is not running this country. There is a cabal of unelected elitists who are running this country,” he baselessly claimed. “Probably Barack Obama is involved. Probably [former Attorney General] Eric Holder and… but who knows? We know it’s not Biden.

“Cabal of elitists” has been a right-wing talking point.

For example, in a Washington Times opinion piece in July, syndicated talk show host E.W. Jackson wrote:

A cabal of elitists wants our youth to believe that everything about America is racist and unjust. They want to delegitimize the country and demoralize the people. If they can kill the vision of “one nation under God,” they can destroy our national unity and subvert America’s destiny. What will remain is warring tribes or a Marxist state. What will not remain is freedom.

