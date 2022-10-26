Economist/YouGov Poll Swings Whopping Five Points in a Week, Now Shows Democrats Leading Generic Ballot By Four Points

The latest Economist/YouGov poll out on Wednesday showed a major swing on the generic ballot compared to the previous week, in the direction of the Democrats.

The poll conducted from October 22 to 25 showed 46% of respondents favoring the Democrats and 42% favoring the Republicans. Tom Bevan of RealClearPolitics noted of the poll, “New Economist/YouGov poll has Dems +4 in the generic congressional ballot, a 5-point swing in their favor over the last week. GOP lead in RCP Average shrinks to +1.9.”

New Economist/YouGov poll has Dems +4 in the generic congressional ballot, a 5-point swing in their favor over the last week. GOP lead in RCP Average shrinks to +1.9https://t.co/hGaWL9iTNn pic.twitter.com/BYdE95Cvlj — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) October 26, 2022

Broken down by gender the GOP holds a 48/40% edge with male voters, while the Democrats lead among female voters 52/35%.

Democrats also hold an edge on voters 18 to 44, but the GOP takes a lead among 44 and older, making clear that turn out will considerably impact the outcome. The poll of 1,500 Americans carried a 3.2% margin of error.

Politico/Morning Consult’s poll conducted from October 21 to 23rd also showed Democrats rebounding on the generic ballot leading 47 to 42%.

These last two polls are the first since mid-October to show Democrats leading, while a string of polls showed the GOP leading anywhere from 1 to 6% on the generic ballot.

