GOP Nominee For PA Governor Doug Mastriano Was Registered to Vote in New Jersey Until 2021: Report

Republican nominee for governor of Pennsylvania, Doug Mastriano, was registered to vote in the state of New Jersey until July of 2021, according to a new bombshell report from David Wildstein.

Wildstein, a longtime political operative and journalist in New Jersey, wrote on Friday:

Records show that Mastriano voted from his family’s Hightstown home from 1982, when he turned 18, through the 2010 general election. He remained on the voter rolls until a sample ballot was returned roughly six months after the death of his mother last year.

Mastriano has been a leading election denier in Pennsylvania. As a state senator, he led efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state and declare Donald Trump the winner.

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s editorial board tore into Mastriano this week for those efforts, “Mastriano’s relentless efforts to thwart the results of the 2020 presidential election, spread Donald Trump’s election lies, and suppress votes in future elections amounts to a 10-alarm fire for anyone who believes in a functioning democracy.”

The Republican nominee had also called for everyone in the state of Pennsylvania to be forced to re-register to vote, a move many critics denounced as an attempt at voter suppression.

“There’s still a lot of dead on the rolls, and what have you, and there’s ghost phantom voters that we found, as well, at various addresses,” Mastriano said in an interview with Newsmax. “So we’re going to take that very seriously and move really hard. Basically we have about a year to get that right before the 2024 presidential election.”

Wildstein noted that while the revelation of Mastriano’s decades-long voter registration in his home state of New Jersey underpins his connection to the state, he never voted in two states in the same election year.

Mastriano was quickly compared to the GOP nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, Mehmet Oz, who has been under fire for maintaining his primary residence in New Jersey and only recently buying a home in Pennsylvania, which is reportedly still being remodeled.

Mastriano has been a lightning rod of controversy since winning the GOP primary with former President Trump’s endorsement. Over the summer Mastriano was forced to explain his ties to far-right social media platform GAB and its white supremacist CEO Andrew Torba.

