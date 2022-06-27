MSNBC host Katy Tur asked the former chairman of the Republican National Committee, Micheal Steele, if he thought the Republican Party would move to ban abortion if they retook the Congress.

“Senator Chris Murphy said that if Republicans are able to retake the House and Senate, they will pass a federal ban on abortion. Do believe that would happen?” asked Tur.

“Yes. Without hesitation. They will set the marker,” Steele, who led the RNC from 2009 to 2011, replied during a segment on Monday.

“Will they overturn the filibuster to do it?” Tur followed up.

“Absolutely,” Steele replied quickly. “Because it’s in their base’s interest to do so. That’s the difference politically between the two parties. Republicans will go, ‘Oh, yeah, the Constitution and the filibuster, all the tradition, the sanctity of the Senate.’ They don’t give a rat’s patootie about that when it’s the bottom line in politics and power.”

“So absolutely, a national ban on abortion will be one of the first pieces of legislation probably next to impeaching Joe Biden,” he concluded.

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, former Vice President Mike Pence immediately called for a national ban on abortion.

“Having been given this second chance for Life, we must not rest and must not relent until the sanctity of life is restored to the center of American law in every state in the land,” Pence said in a statement.

Watch the full clip above via MSNBC

