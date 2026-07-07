The United States launched strikes against Iran on Tuesday, accusing the country of a “clear violation” of a ceasefire agreement after ships were targeted in the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. Central Command announced the “powerful strikes,” saying it was in response to Iran targeting three commercial vessels.

U.S. Central Command forces have begun launching a series of powerful strikes against Iran to impose heavy costs for targeting and attacking commercial shipping crewed by innocent civilians in an international waterway. The U.S. strikes are in response to Iranian attacks on three… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 7, 2026

According to CENTCOM:

U.S. Central Command forces have begun launching a series of powerful strikes against Iran to impose heavy costs for targeting and attacking commercial shipping crewed by innocent civilians in an international waterway. The U.S. strikes are in response to Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels that were transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s demonstrated aggression was unwarranted, dangerous, and a clear violation of the ceasefire.

The ships in the Strait of Hormuz, where roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply runs through, were reportedly using an Omani route that was set up for ships as part of a recent ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran. U.S. officials have continually blasted Iran for continuing to target ships and even charge some tolls for use of the Strait.

The tankers were hit by projectiles and the strikes were the most in one day since April, according to the United Nations International Maritime Organization.

The Treasury Department revoked a waiver that was also part of the agreement that would have allowed Iran to sell oil. A Treasury official announced the memorandum of understanding (MOU) is based on “good behavior.” The MOU was meant as a temporary agreement that would open the door to a long-term peace deal. The lifting of sanctions on oil sales received bipartisan backlash as critics feared it was offering too much of a concession to Iran’s current regime.

“Iran will only reap benefits if they exhibit good behavior,” the official said. “Iran’s actions in the Strait were wholly unacceptable to the United States and will be met with consequences.”

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