Hannity Slams ‘Climate Alarmist’ Claims About the World Ending and Declares, ‘Let’s All Go Home to See Jesus Together’

Fox News host Sean Hannity spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas on Thursday, where he slammed President Joe Biden and “climate alarmists.”

He stated that if the world is supposed to end as he claimed some activists have said, then people might as well have a years-long party before meeting Jesus in heaven.

Hannity has long been skeptical of attempts to reverse or slow the effects of climate change on the planet and has ridiculed Biden over his green energy policies.

On Thursday, he referenced remarks by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) from 2019, in which he said that the “world is going to end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change.” She later ripped Republicans for taking her remarks literally.

Hannity said:

The recession was caused by Joe Biden and the claimant alarmists cult that want you to think that the world is going to end in 12 years. AOC said that two years ago [sic]. And my feeling is, if it really was going to end in 12 years, I’d say the hell with it all. Let’s have one big party for the last 10 years and then we’ll all go home to see Jesus together – or at least half of us will.

The Fox News host joked, “I can’t speak for what y’all are doing in your private life.”

Hannity has used the “party” line before.

“I’m like, if it’s done in 12 years, oh, to hell with it,” he said on his radio show last year. “Let’s just have a big party and you know, eat, drink, and barbecue and be merry, because we’re not going to be able to fix it the way she’s proposing.”

Watch above via C-SPAN.

