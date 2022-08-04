All Eyes on Watters, Millhiser’s Bizarre Wishful Thinking | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room
MEDIA WINNER:
Jesse Watters
Fox News’ Jesse Watters has become one of the most watched people in cable news.
The Five, Tucker Carlson Tonight, and Jesse Watters Primetime were the top three shows on cable news in July — and Watters sits as a host on two of the three.
Watters’ impressive July ratings certainly helped Fox News extend its winning streak as the most-watched network on cable in both total viewers and in the key 25-54 age demographic.
The network also notched another milestone in July, as it landed in third place on all of television during weekday prime time.
NBC and CBS scored more viewers than Fox News for the month, but were the only broadcast networks to do so as the network managed to beat out stiff competition like ABC and Fox in terms of total viewership.
That’s a lot of eyes on Fox News — many of which are specifically watching Watters, whose prime time show scored 2.84 million total viewers on Tuesday.
Jesse Watters Primetime outpaced Sean Hannity that night, knocking the well-rated Fox News host out of third place in the cable news ratings.
In the key 25-54 age demographic, Watters beat Hannity with 360,000 viewers compared to 306,000 viewers, respectively.
Watters also handily beat his time slot competition. He tripled CNN’s Erin Burnett in total viewers and also tripled MSNBC’s Joy Reid in the demo.
On top of that, 3.30 million viewers watched The Five, where Watters sits as a co-host, on Tuesday.
Props to Watters, who is not only a stand out in Fox News’ July numbers, but is also dominating his cable news competition.
MEDIA LOSER:
Ian Millhiser
Vox Senior Correspondent Ian Millhiser tweeted and deleted a prewritten obituary for Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Tuesday morning.
It is not clear why the post was taken down — perhaps Millhiser realized it was grossly insensitive — but a screen grab shows at least some of what he wrote.
“August is a slow month so I’m spending my morning updating some of my prewritten obituaries,” Millhiser tweeted.
He shared an image of what he had apparently been working on, but a full view of the text is largely not readable. One sentence fragment notes it is generally “considered to be quite gauche to speak ill of the recently deceased.”
Millhiser goes on to advise those “easily offended by breaches of etiquette” to stop reading the obituary.
Another line reads, “Samuel Alito, who died on XXXX, was not devoid of any positive traits,” and was a “highly effective advocate for conservative causes.”
Millhiser has not issued any comments about the tweet, including why it was posted or deleted.
The screenshot was originally taken of a quote tweet from Townhall columnist Derek Hunter, who wrote, “What a sick f*cker Ian is, trying to inspire someone to murder a Supreme Court Justice. Are we supposed to care if this backfires on him?”
Townhall web editor Rebecca Downs also shared the screenshot, thanking Hunter for “highlighting Ian Millhiser’s truly bizarre and deranged tweet about Justice Alito’s future obituary…”
Despite Millhiser’s wishful thinking, Alito is alive and well, and in good health at 72 years old, as far as Mediaite is aware.
LINKS WE LIKE
Is Ben Smith over his head? Klein profiles Semafor’s co-founder
– Charlotte Klein, Vanity Fair
Kansas vote shows RBG will have the last laugh over Alito despite Dobbs
– John F. Harris, Politico
Lock him up? Rudy Giuliani’s ex-wife threatens jail time if he fails to pay her $262k
– Emma Nolan, Newsweek
DJ Premier on his career, new EP, and what it’s like to DJ for Jeter
– Jayson Buford, Rolling Stone
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com