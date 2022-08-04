All Eyes on Watters, Millhiser’s Bizarre Wishful Thinking | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Jesse Watters

Fox News’ Jesse Watters has become one of the most watched people in cable news.

The Five, Tucker Carlson Tonight, and Jesse Watters Primetime were the top three shows on cable news in July — and Watters sits as a host on two of the three.

Watters’ impressive July ratings certainly helped Fox News extend its winning streak as the most-watched network on cable in both total viewers and in the key 25-54 age demographic.

The network also notched another milestone in July, as it landed in third place on all of television during weekday prime time.

NBC and CBS scored more viewers than Fox News for the month, but were the only broadcast networks to do so as the network managed to beat out stiff competition like ABC and Fox in terms of total viewership.

That’s a lot of eyes on Fox News — many of which are specifically watching Watters, whose prime time show scored 2.84 million total viewers on Tuesday.

Jesse Watters Primetime outpaced Sean Hannity that night, knocking the well-rated Fox News host out of third place in the cable news ratings.

In the key 25-54 age demographic, Watters beat Hannity with 360,000 viewers compared to 306,000 viewers, respectively.

Watters also handily beat his time slot competition. He tripled CNN’s Erin Burnett in total viewers and also tripled MSNBC’s Joy Reid in the demo.

On top of that, 3.30 million viewers watched The Five, where Watters sits as a co-host, on Tuesday.

Props to Watters, who is not only a stand out in Fox News’ July numbers, but is also dominating his cable news competition.