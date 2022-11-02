Herschel Walker Says He’d Put His Résumé Up Against Obama’s ‘Any Time of the Day’

Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker said he would put his résumé up against former President Barack Obama’s.

Appearing on Wednesday’s Fox & Friends, Walker was asked about remarks Obama made during a stump speech for his opponent, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA).

“Some of you may not remember, but Herschel Walker was a heck of a football player,” Obama told rally-goers. “But here’s the question… Does that make him the best person to represent you in the U.S. Senate? Does that make him equipped to weigh in on the critical decisions about our economy and foreign policy and our future?”

“So he called you a celebrity,” Brian Kilmeade said to Walker. “What’s your reaction to him going after you? Have you ever met him before?

“I’ve never met them before,” Walker replied. “And if I’m a celebrity, I would’ve met him because all he did was hang out with celebrities. And he forgot to tell people I created one of the largest minority-owned food service companies in the United States of America. So, I do sign in front of a check which he’s probably never do done except when he was in the White House.

Walker added that he’d gladly put his résumé next to Obama’s for comparison.

“But my résumé against his résumé – I’ll put it up any time of the day and I think I’ve done well,” he continued. “One of the things I say to the people is he’s not in Georgia voting.”

Walker played eight seasons in the NFL with various teams, racking up more than 13,000 yards from scrimmage. He was a standout running back at the University of Georgia where he won the Heisman Trophy in 1982. The former football star has overseen several business ventures with mixed results. Walker has falsely claimed he’s a law enforcement officer and even brandished a badge of some kind during his sole debate with Warnock.

Watch above via Fox News.

