Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker received a scolding from the moderator for using a prop during Friday’s debate with Democratic Sen. Rafael Warnock.

Walker previously claimed he worked in law enforcement when he has not. At one point, Warnock dinged Walker over the false claim while talking about police accountability.

“You can support police officers as I’ve done through the COPS program, through the Invest to Protect program, while at the same time holding police officers – like all professions – accountable,” Warnock said. “One thing I have not done – I’ve never pretended to be a police officer.”

Warnock supporters in the audience applauded.

“And now I have to respond to that,” Walker said.

“No, we are moving on,” said moderator Tina Tyus-Shaw.

“And you know what’s so funny?” Walker continued, as he pulled out a badge of sorts. “I’ve worked with many police officers, and at the same time–”

“No, no, no, no, no,” Tyus-Shaw interrupted. “Mr. Walker, excuse me, Mr. Walker. Please, out of respect, I need to let you know, Mr. Walker, you are very well aware of the rules tonight. And you have a prop. That is not allowed. sir. I ask you to put that prop away.”

“This is not a prop,” Walker protested. “This is real.”

“Mr. Walker, excuse me, sir,” Tyus-Shaw stated. “You’re very well aware of the rules, aren’t you? Aren’t you?”

“Well, he wanted to talk about that truth,” Walker replied. “And let’s talk about that truth.”

Tyus-Shaw thanked Walker for putting the prop away and moved on to the next topic.

