‘His Presidency Failed Us’: Chris Christie Plans to Pummel Trump in 2024 Bid

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (R) is inching closer to throwing his hat in the 2024 presidential election race and has no problem calling out former President Donald Trump on his shortcomings.

In conversation with journalist David M. Drucker for The Dispatch podcast released Sunday, Christie held nothing back about potentially going head-to-head against Trump.

“If you were to launch a campaign, what is it going to look like strategically, stylistically? Where are we gonna see you and what is your message going to be?” Drucker began.

“I like to pride myself on being a pretty logical guy and a good listener, right? So let’s just take what you and I have been talking about since we got onto this podcast. And it’s Donald Trump, and so I’m not dumb. The way to win is to beat the guy who’s ahead. And so what would a campaign look like? A campaign would look like a direct frontal challenge to Donald Trump trying to return to the presidency,” Christie said.

“I think any other campaign that does anything different than that, and I do that not only on a personal basis, but on a policy basis and laying out how your vision is different than Donald Trump’s for the 2024 and beyond United States. But it will be a direct frontal challenge to the front runner because the only way to become the winner is to beat the guy who’s leading,” Christie said.

Drucker then pivoted the conversation to what message Christie would be leading with if he were to jump into the race.

“That his presidency failed us. We gave him everything the Republicans had been dreaming of — a nice Republican majority in the House, a Republican majority in the Senate, and a 306 electoral vote victory. There were no excuses for him not to accomplish everything that he promised, but most particularly the stuff that he made the centerpiece of his campaign, which was repeal and replace Obamacare, build the wall in Mexico, and get our country under some fiscal control and he failed in all three,” Christie said.

“Now look, you know, you have to live with the record you’ve created. And I think that’s the way to talk about it. The American people want a president who gets something done. He has proven that outside of his tax cuts and the work that he did on regulation, the rest of his presidency was a mishmash, which led to us losing the House in 2018, losing the Senate in 2020, and losing the White House in 2020. It wasn’t just because they didn’t like Donald Trump, it was because he didn’t deliver what he promised,” Christie said.

Christie reiterated the point that Trump failed on the wall with Mexico, Obamacare, and the national debt, concluding it “doesn’t sound to me like a resume for re-upping somebody on the job.”

Listen above via The Dispatch podcast.

