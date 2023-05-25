House Republican Complains It’s ‘Almost Impossible for a White Guy Who’s Not Gay’ To Be Nominated by Biden to the Judiciary

Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI) lamented the lack of straight White men being nominated to the federal judiciary by President Joe Biden on the House floor.

“I recently ran into a gal who told me she worked for a bank and they had an opening for months, but they couldn’t fill that opening because all their applicants were White guys,” Grothman said on Thursday. “I don’t know if she’s right or wrong on that, but talking to some other bankers, that’s entirely possible. And we should have a discussion whether that’s right. You have to say, ‘Where is this ending? What is the goal of the Biden administration?'”

The congressman then cited an apparently now-deleted survey by a fellow at the conservative Claremont Institute:

A study was done a little while ago on the federal judiciary. I wish we had these studies for all other appointments by the Biden administration. And apparently his first two years, President Biden had appointed 97 federal judges. Of the 97 federal judges, I was expecting maybe 25 or 30 were White guys because I know President Biden wasn’t heavy on appointing White guys. Five of the 97 judges were White guys. Of those, two were gay. So, almost impossible for a White guy who’s not gay apparently to get appointed here.

Grothman isn’t the only conservative who’s expressed concern that Biden is keeping Whitey down. In February, Tucker Carlson cited the same study.

“He found that out of 97 federal judges confirmed under Joe Biden, the total number of White men – five!” Carlson wailed. “Twenty-two are Black women. So, this is race-based hiring. It’s illegal, but it’s also not about looking like America. It’s about punishing people.”

Watch above via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com