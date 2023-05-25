Ben Shapiro Roasts Trump For Declaring New York Did Better Than Florida With Covid: ‘One of the Dumbest Things Ever Uttered’

Former President Donald Trump took aim at his 2024 GOP presidential primary opponent, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), on Thursday, attacking DeSantis’s record on dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Trump’s attacks on DeSantis raised eyebrows, especially on the right, as he claimed that Democrats like former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo dealt with Covid better than DeSantis did.

“When the Ron DeSanctimonious facts come out, you will see that he’s better than most Democrat governors, but very average at best compared to Republican governors who have done a fantastic job,” Trump began in a clip uploaded on social media.

“How about the fact that he had the third most deaths of any state having to do with the China virus or Covid? Even Cuomo did better. He was number four,” the former president added:

He shut down everything, including the beaches. Other Republican governors didn’t do that. They kept it open. It was their choice. I gave them all their choice. The Democrats blew it big. A lot of Republican governors did a fantastic job. And look at Disney and what a mess it is. Could have worked out an easy settlement. But no, he wanted to show the fake news how tough a guy he is. He’s not. And the whole Disney thing is really very unfortunate. Now, thousands and thousands of jobs are being stopped and a lot of people are very upset about it. Thank you.

Daily Wire founder Ben Shapiro reacted to the clip, calling it “ one of the dumbest things ever uttered.”

“Also, he’s using absolute numbers of deaths rather than adjusted for the population of the states. Which is ridiculous, of course,” added Shapiro. Trump has attacked DeSantis in the past over everything from his fight with Disney to being disloyal for running against him to even suggesting he groomed teenage girls.

DeSantis hit back at Trump on Thursday in a conversation with Glenn Beck. “I think he did great for three years, but when he turned the country over to Fauci in March of 2020, that destroyed millions of people’s lives,” DeSantis said.

Conservative talking head Dave Rubin retweeted Trump’s clip but edited in past comments of Trump praising DeSantis, writing, “Fixed for you…”

Below are some more reactions from the right:

Trump’s failure during Covid was worse than losing a war. He handed the country to bureaucrats, refused to stand up for our liberties, and sold us all out to Pfizer and the drug companies. And on top of that, he let Dems change the voting laws that got him booted from office. https://t.co/OtZnZXWFe9 — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) May 25, 2023

I am bored with these lame nicknames. Stop boring me. It was cute in 2016 but now it’s just stupid. And boring. So very boring. https://t.co/xZdF7mENAf — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 25, 2023

This is just so weird to me. COVID deaths? Praise for Andrew Cuomo? Attacking a conservative politician for standing up to an evil groomer-corp? Did the Trump campaign bring on a Lincoln Project flunkee? https://t.co/FBSewz7VuP — Jon Schweppe (@JonSchweppe) May 25, 2023

Before yesterday, I would’ve said that this was a colossal mistake by Trump giving DeSantis a HUGE opening to clobber him on his most vulnerable issue right as the race officially “begins.” However, after the announcement fiasco, I no longer have such confidence in the campaign. https://t.co/2bEiDZFynF — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) May 25, 2023

Trump is praising Cuomo over DeSantis, the guy responsible for genociding old people in nursing homes and trying to cover it up. So a New York liberal is praising another New York liberal to attack a Florida conservative. https://t.co/9LlWOW3G8l pic.twitter.com/2k93phYwSf — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) May 25, 2023

